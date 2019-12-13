StockMarketWire.com - Oryx International Growth Fund posted a positive performance in the first-half of its financial year that beat its benchmark.
The investment company's net asset value per share for the six months through September rose 9%.
The relevant smaller companies' index saw a decline of around 7% over the same period.
At 9:33am: [LON:OIG] Oryx International Growth Fund Limited share price was +40p at 925p
