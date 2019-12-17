StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention product manufacturer Tristel said it expected to post a rise in first-half profit, buoyed by a positive contribution from recently acquired operations in Europe.
Pre-tax profit, before share-based payments to executives, was expected to be no less than £2.8m, compared to £2.4m on-year, chief executive Paul Swinney said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
'The expected pre-tax profit includes a positive contribution from our operations in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy which were all acquired during the past year,' Swinney said.
'The company is performing in line with management's expectations and our US regulatory approvals project is progressing well,' he added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
