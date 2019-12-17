StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging and sensing technology manufacturer SDI reported a 27% rise in first-half profit, driven by acquisitions and organic sales growth.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October increased to £1.52m, up from £1.20m on-year.
Revenue rose 42% to £11.5m, with 6.4% coming from organic growth and around 36% from acquisitions.
Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 36% to £2.0m.
'The group has made a good start to the financial year,' chairman Ken Ford said.
'Despite the potential for economic variability, influenced by political conditions (including Brexit) and currency fluctuations, the board is confident that our diversified portfolio of businesses is on course to deliver a full year financial performance in line with market expectations.'
