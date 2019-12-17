StockMarketWire.com - Scotland-focused house builder Springfield Properties said it was on target to report first-half revenue growth and margin improvement in line with its expectations.
In a trading update for the six-month period through November, the company said momentum coming into the new financial year had been maintained, with an increase in completions and revenue in both private an
'We're pleased to have achieved another period of growth resulting from sustained progress across our business as we continue to deliver on our targets,' chief executive Innes Smith said.
'Our acquisitions are performing well and we are excited about the new opportunities offered by our partnership with Sigma.'
'The UK is entering a period promising greater market certainty, which will benefit our customers, our suppliers and our business.'
This, combined with a land bank providing work for at least 16 years and a skilled and dedicated workforce, gives us continued confidence in our future prospects and in achieving our goals.'
At 8:32am: [LON:SPR] Springfield Properties Plc share price was +0.5p at 126p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: