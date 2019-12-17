StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare and communications group Huntsworth said it expected like-for-like revenue growth of 3% for the full year.
The company added, however, it anticipated a small impact on margin amid investments in property and talent, but expected to report headline pre-tax profit within current market expectations of £38.5m to £41.0m.
The marketing division saw an acceleration of growth over the second half of the year, although client-led project deferrals and product closures limited the level of growth to about 3% across the half, the company said.
The medical division generated about 8% like-for-like growth for the full year and the communications division saw an acceleration of growth in the second half and would achieve revenue growth of about 2% for the first time in several years, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
