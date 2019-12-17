StockMarketWire.com - Evgen Pharma booked a first-half loss as it continued to develop its portfolio of drug candidates.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £1.61m, compared to losses of £1.79m on-year.

Operational highlights for the year included achieving positive results from a trial of the treatment SFX-01 for metastatic breast cancer, presented at a conference in Barcelona.

Five patients who participated in the STEM trial received SFX-01 treatment for over one year with no tumour progression.

Results from the SFX-01 after a subarachnoid haemorrhage trial, however, did not meet primary or secondary efficacy endpoints.

Cash at 30 September was £5.1m, reflecting an April 2019 fundraise of £5.0m before expenses.

Since the period end the group had received £328k in cash from R&D tax credits.


At 9:53am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 7.75p



