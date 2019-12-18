Interim Result
19/12/2019 Bilby Plc (BILB)
30/12/2019 SimiGon Ltd (SIM)
Final Result
07/01/2020 C4x Discovery Holdings Plc (C4XD)
AGM / EGM
19/12/2019 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
19/12/2019 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)
19/12/2019 SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX)
19/12/2019 Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd (FPP)
19/12/2019 Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (HAYD)
20/12/2019 Mysale Group Plc (MYSL)
20/12/2019 European Metals Holdings (EMH)
20/12/2019 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
21/12/2019 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
27/12/2019 Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (ECO)
27/12/2019 Agriterra Ltd (AGTA)
30/12/2019 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2019 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
30/12/2019 Harvest Minerals Ltd (HMI)
31/12/2019 Leaf Clean Energy Company (LEAF)
10/01/2020 Plutus Powergen Plc (PPG)
Trading Statement
03/01/2020 Next PLC (NXT)
07/01/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
09/01/2020 Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
09/01/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
09/01/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
14/01/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/01/2020 PageGroup Plc (PAGE)
15/01/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
15/01/2020 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
15/01/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
16/01/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
16/01/2020 John Wood Group PLC (WG.)
16/01/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
16/01/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
Ex-Dividend
19/12/2019 Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MRC)
19/12/2019 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)
19/12/2019 Netcall PLC (NET)
19/12/2019 Finncap Group Plc Ord 1p (FCAP)
19/12/2019 Sirius Real Estate Ld (ESRE)
19/12/2019 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
19/12/2019 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
19/12/2019 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)
19/12/2019 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)
19/12/2019 Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SRE)
19/12/2019 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
19/12/2019 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
19/12/2019 Standard Life Private Equity Trust Plc (SLPE)
19/12/2019 RHI Magnesita NV (RHIM)
19/12/2019 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)
19/12/2019 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
19/12/2019 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
19/12/2019 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
19/12/2019 Avation Plc (AVAP)
19/12/2019 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
24/12/2019 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
24/12/2019 Dart Group PLC (DTG)
24/12/2019 NewRiver Retail Ltd (NRR)
24/12/2019 Halma PLC (HLMA)
24/12/2019 Petro Matad Ltd (MATD)
24/12/2019 Morses Club Plc (MCL)
24/12/2019 Pjsc Mmc Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
24/12/2019 Grainger PLC (GRI)
24/12/2019 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)
24/12/2019 Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS)
24/12/2019 BT Group PLC (BT.A)
24/12/2019 Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Tst Pl (ASEI)
24/12/2019 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)
02/01/2020 Auto Trader Group Plc (AUTO)
02/01/2020 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
02/01/2020 AB Dynamics Plc (ABDP)
02/01/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)
02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI)
02/01/2020 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc (UPGS)
02/01/2020 Northern 2 Vct Plc (NTV)
02/01/2020 Northern 3 Vct Plc (NTN)
02/01/2020 PHSC PLC (PHSC)
02/01/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)
02/01/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
02/01/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/01/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
02/01/2020 European Investment Trust plc (EUT)
02/01/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)
02/01/2020 British Land Co PLC (BLND)
02/01/2020 INVESCO Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
02/01/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/01/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)
02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Units (BHIU)
02/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
02/01/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
02/01/2020 Hyve Group Plc (HYVE)
02/01/2020 Albion Venture Capital Trust Plc (AAVC)
09/01/2020 Urban & Civic Plc (UANC)
09/01/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
09/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)
09/01/2020 Volex Group PLC (VLX)
09/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
09/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
09/01/2020 Amigo Holdings Plc (AMGO)
09/01/2020 Focusrite Plc (TUNE)
09/01/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLc (PAG)
09/01/2020 XPS Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
09/01/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)
09/01/2020 Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE)
09/01/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Inv.Trust Plc (MNP)
09/01/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
09/01/2020 AVEVA Group PLC (AVV)
09/01/2020 Workspace Group Plc (WKP)
09/01/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
09/01/2020 On The Beach Group Plc (OTB)
09/01/2020 dotDigital Group PLC (DOTD)
09/01/2020 QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.)
16/01/2020 Ramsdens Holdings Plc (RFX)
16/01/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
16/01/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
16/01/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)
16/01/2020 Shaftesbury (SHB)
16/01/2020 Character Group (The) PLC (CCT)
16/01/2020 Shaftesbury (SHB)
16/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)
