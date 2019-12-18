Interim Result

19/12/2019 Bilby Plc (BILB)

30/12/2019 SimiGon Ltd (SIM)



Final Result

07/01/2020 C4x Discovery Holdings Plc (C4XD)



AGM / EGM

19/12/2019 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

19/12/2019 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)

19/12/2019 SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX)

19/12/2019 Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd (FPP)

19/12/2019 Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (HAYD)

20/12/2019 Mysale Group Plc (MYSL)

20/12/2019 European Metals Holdings (EMH)

20/12/2019 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)

21/12/2019 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)

27/12/2019 Eco Atlantic Oil Gas Ltd (ECO)

27/12/2019 Agriterra Ltd (AGTA)

30/12/2019 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)

30/12/2019 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)

30/12/2019 Harvest Minerals Ltd (HMI)

31/12/2019 Leaf Clean Energy Company (LEAF)

10/01/2020 Plutus Powergen Plc (PPG)



Trading Statement

03/01/2020 Next PLC (NXT)

07/01/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

09/01/2020 Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS)

09/01/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

09/01/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

14/01/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

14/01/2020 PageGroup Plc (PAGE)

15/01/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

15/01/2020 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

15/01/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

16/01/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

16/01/2020 John Wood Group PLC (WG.)

16/01/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

16/01/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)



Ex-Dividend

19/12/2019 Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MRC)

19/12/2019 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)

19/12/2019 Netcall PLC (NET)

19/12/2019 Finncap Group Plc Ord 1p (FCAP)

19/12/2019 Sirius Real Estate Ld (ESRE)

19/12/2019 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)

19/12/2019 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

19/12/2019 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)

19/12/2019 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)

19/12/2019 Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SRE)

19/12/2019 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

19/12/2019 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

19/12/2019 Standard Life Private Equity Trust Plc (SLPE)

19/12/2019 RHI Magnesita NV (RHIM)

19/12/2019 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)

19/12/2019 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

19/12/2019 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

19/12/2019 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

19/12/2019 Avation Plc (AVAP)

19/12/2019 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)

24/12/2019 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

24/12/2019 Dart Group PLC (DTG)

24/12/2019 NewRiver Retail Ltd (NRR)

24/12/2019 Halma PLC (HLMA)

24/12/2019 Petro Matad Ltd (MATD)

24/12/2019 Morses Club Plc (MCL)

24/12/2019 Pjsc Mmc Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)

24/12/2019 Grainger PLC (GRI)

24/12/2019 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)

24/12/2019 Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS)

24/12/2019 BT Group PLC (BT.A)

24/12/2019 Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Tst Pl (ASEI)

24/12/2019 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)

02/01/2020 Auto Trader Group Plc (AUTO)

02/01/2020 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)

02/01/2020 AB Dynamics Plc (ABDP)

02/01/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)

02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI)

02/01/2020 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc (UPGS)

02/01/2020 Northern 2 Vct Plc (NTV)

02/01/2020 Northern 3 Vct Plc (NTN)

02/01/2020 PHSC PLC (PHSC)

02/01/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)

02/01/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

02/01/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

02/01/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)

02/01/2020 European Investment Trust plc (EUT)

02/01/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)

02/01/2020 British Land Co PLC (BLND)

02/01/2020 INVESCO Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)

02/01/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)

02/01/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)

02/01/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Units (BHIU)

02/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

02/01/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

02/01/2020 Hyve Group Plc (HYVE)

02/01/2020 Albion Venture Capital Trust Plc (AAVC)

09/01/2020 Urban & Civic Plc (UANC)

09/01/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

09/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)

09/01/2020 Volex Group PLC (VLX)

09/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

09/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)

09/01/2020 Amigo Holdings Plc (AMGO)

09/01/2020 Focusrite Plc (TUNE)

09/01/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLc (PAG)

09/01/2020 XPS Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

09/01/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)

09/01/2020 Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE)

09/01/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Inv.Trust Plc (MNP)

09/01/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)

09/01/2020 AVEVA Group PLC (AVV)

09/01/2020 Workspace Group Plc (WKP)

09/01/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)

09/01/2020 On The Beach Group Plc (OTB)

09/01/2020 dotDigital Group PLC (DOTD)

09/01/2020 QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.)

16/01/2020 Ramsdens Holdings Plc (RFX)

16/01/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

16/01/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

16/01/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)

16/01/2020 Shaftesbury (SHB)

16/01/2020 Character Group (The) PLC (CCT)

16/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com