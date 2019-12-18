StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had decreased during the tenth cycle of 2019 to $400m from $544m seen in the same cycle a year earlier.
The figure compared to $400m seen in the ninth cycle of 2019.
'Following continued polished diamond price stability in the lead up to the final sales cycle of the year, we saw further signs of steady demand for rough diamonds during Sight 10,' said Bruce Cleaver, chief executive, De Beers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
