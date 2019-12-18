StockMarketWire.com - London West End focused property company Shaftesbury said it had agreed to let space at a major refurbishment scheme in Carnaby to American fitness and lifestyle brand Equinox.
The 32,000 square feet of space was located at the refurbishment project at 72 Broadwick Street, Carnaby and represented almost half of its 66,000 square feet of commercial space.
Shaftesbury said the space was expected to be handed over for fitting out by the end of 2020.
'There is encouraging interest in the remaining commercial accommodation, which will complete in phases between autumn 2020 and spring 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
