StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform provider IntegraFin said Alex Scott would replace Ian Taylor as its chief executive in March.
The company also reported that annual profit rose by more than a fifth as funds under direction grew despite a downtick in fund inflows.
For the year to 30 September 2019, pre-tax profit rose 22% to £40.1m on-year and funds under direction rose 14% to £37.8bn.
Gross inflows fell 4% to £5.70bn and net inflows fell 15%.
The company declared an interim dividend of 5.2p a share, taking the total dividend for the year to 7.8p per share, up from 6.4p a share on-year.
'With the shape of the UK following an exit from the European Union still anybody's guess, it is very difficult to frame an outlook,' IntegraFin said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
