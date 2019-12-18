StockMarketWire.com - Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell said it would introduce an option for shareholders to receive dividends in US dollars.
The change would come into effect from the fourth quarter 2019 interim dividend.
The company also said it would settle its dividend with its shareholders fully electronically either in CREST or via interbank transfers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
