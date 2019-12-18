StockMarketWire.com - Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund said it had upped the size of its multi-currency revolving credit facility by £80m, resulting in a total capacity of £280m.
The company said the increase was made in light of its increased scale, deployment level and pipeline of opportunities.
The lending group and other key terms of the facility remained unchanged
It was still due to expire on 6 December 2021, with borrowing costs at 210 basis points over Libor.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: