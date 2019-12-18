StockMarketWire.com - Green energy asset investor The Renewable Infrastructure Group said it had been assured that it would not be affected by a takeover of investment manager InfraRed.
Sun Life Financial had acquired a majority stake in the ultimate parent company of InfraRed.
The transaction was part of InfraRed's strategy to grow its infrastructure investment business in North America, with a focus on investing in renewable energy.
'The board notes InfraRed's statement and has been assured that the transaction will not affect InfraRed's continued performance of its role as investment manager; and that InfraRed's management resources and support for TRIG will be unaffected,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: