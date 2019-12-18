StockMarketWire.com - Hostel company Safestay said it had acquired three hostels, in Warsaw, Prague and Bratislava, from Dreamgroup Management for a combined €3.7m.
Safestay also announced that it had increased its network to more than 5,000 beds across 21 hostels in European cities.
'It is satisfying to meet our target of having at least 20 hostels one year ahead of schedule,' chairman Larry Lipman said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
