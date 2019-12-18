StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training group Staffline warned on profits for the current year and said it had identified accounting errors in its previous year's results, triggering the immediate departure of chief financial officer Mike Watts.
Adjusted operating profit for the year through December 2019 was now seen at between £10m and £12m, the company said, without providing comparative figures.
Staffline said demand at its recruitment division in November alone was down 16% on-year, which it said may reflect consumer uncertainty across the UK.
In its PeoplePlus training division, the company pinned a weaker performance on the impact of the general election purdah on short-term procurement opportunities.
Staffline had already been forced by previous issues to review its accounting practices. Further investigations had identified accounting errors relating to the preparation of its 2018 annual results.
'These errors primarily relate to costs which were not correctly booked,' Staffline said.
'The board currently believes the associated impact was an overstatement of 2018 profit of approximately £4m,' it added.
The potential for restatement was expected to be limited to the year ending 31 December 2018, though the precise impact remained subject to audit.
Daniel Quint had been appointed CFO on an interim basis.
'It has been a most challenging year for Staffline,' chief executive Chris Pullen said.
'Despite this we have developed two robust market leading businesses which are well set as platforms for future growth.'
'We remain optimistic about future potential of the group with the challenges of 2019 behind us.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
