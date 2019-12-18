StockMarketWire.com - Scotland-focused house builder Springfield Properties said a village development at Durieshill, Stirling, has been granted conditional planning consent.
The 3,042-home undertaking was Springfield's largest development to receive planning permission to date.
The company said it believe that it was one of the largest developments to have been approved in Scotland.
Springfield said it expected to enter into a so-called Section 75 agreement with Stirling Council, which would contain certain planning obligations, and to commence work on site by late autumn 2020.
First homeowners were expected to move in during calendar year 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
