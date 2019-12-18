StockMarketWire.com - Telematics group Trakm8 said it had entered into a £1.4m loan with Growth MEIF WM Debt to fund potential working capital requirements.
The loan was repayable in instalments by 30 June 2024 and its sourcing came following 'a period of stabilised revenues, and with the group returning to growth'.
Trakm8 said it had also received an R&D corporate tax credit of £1.01m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
