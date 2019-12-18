StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing and heating products group Ferguson said Mark Higson, the head of its soon-to-be-separated Wolseley UK unit, would leave to pursue an opportunity outside of the company.
Simon Oakland would stand in as interim CEO of the unit after a handover period on 31 January.
Oakland was currently CEO of Ferguson's Canadian business and head of corporate development.
'Preparation for the demerger of Wolseley UK was well underway and the company still expected to complete the transaction in calendar 2020,' the company said.
At 8:03am: [LON:FERG] Ferguson Plc share price was -32p at 6938p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
