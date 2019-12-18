StockMarketWire.com - Rockhopper Exploration said an appraisal well in Egypt had encountered oil and tested with encouraging results.
The ASH-2 encountered a 50 metre net oil pay after reaching a total depth of 4,030 meteres, according to petrophysics data.
Pressure data, meanwhile, had indicated that the reservoir was un-depleted and close to initial reservoir pressure.
'The well was completed, perforated and tested with the rig on site with encouraging results,' Rockhopper said.
It would be tested at stabilised rates once the rig has moved off site.
ASH-2 was drilled as a vertical hole to appraise the Alam El Bueib reservoir to the west-southwest of the existing well ASH-1ST2, which currently produced 340 barrels of oil per day.
United Oil & Gas, which is planning to acquire Rockhopper's Egyptian assets, welcomed the news.
