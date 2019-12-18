StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer and explorer Columbus Energy said it had drawdown an additional US$1.5m under the convertible loan agreement with Lind Global Macro Fund.
The second drawdown under the agreement was a precautionary measure to ensure the company can focus on completing the Saffron well in a safe and efficient manner, whilst also enabling the company to move forward quickly to optimise the potential of any discovery on the well.
'The company does not expect to drawdown any further amounts under the agreement in either 2019 or 2020,' Columbus said.
At 8:35am: [LON:CERP] Columbus Energy Resources Plc Ord 0.05p share price was -0.05p at 3.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: