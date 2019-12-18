StockMarketWire.com - Europa Metals said sample results from its mine in north west Spain had shown saleable quality of lead, zinc and silver, with 'good' grades reported for each concentrate.
Testing from the 61.6kg sample taken from the company's 2019 drill programme showed good grades and recoveries.
The second phase of testwork was expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020.
'Today's results will enable us to progress the Toral Project and further demonstrate its potential strengths in terms of resource, grade and future saleable material,' said Laurence Read, executive director of Europa Metals.
At 8:53am: [LON:EUZ] Europa Metals Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was -0p at 0.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: