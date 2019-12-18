StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy said it expected to submit a tariff proposal in the first quarter of 2020 for its 300 megawatt coal-fired power project and coal mine in Tete, Mozambique.
Tariff negotiation finalisation was then expected during the first half of 2020.
Financial model meetings had been held with strategic partners, advisors and lenders in Beijing, the company said.
A letter of interest had been received from Industrial and Commercial Bank of to provide debt financing for the project, for which indicative financing terms were expected to be received in late December.
'I'm happy to report that the company has successfully concluded meetings in Beijing with its strategic partners, advisors and potential lenders ahead of finalising the project tariff financial model,' chief executive Hanno Pengilly said.
'All parties are aligned with the work requirements over the coming weeks.'
