AJB AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 value of shares traded £24,440,219 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £23,812,633 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £20,369,040 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,873,876 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £17,631,526 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,590,470 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £16,325,515 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £13,997,468 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,757,007 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £12,760,961 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,544,241 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £11,535,020 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £11,155,922 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £10,673,254 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,286,378 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £9,142,372 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £8,600,641 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £7,399,785 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,339,844 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £6,532,294 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £6,450,200 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,370,293 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £5,055,509 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,836,629 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £4,801,936 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £4,569,006 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £4,414,964 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £4,411,903 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,325,968 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,257,211 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com