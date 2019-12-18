StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise mobile computing group Touchstar warned it would miss its profit and revenue expectations for the year after customers failed to place orders and it was unable to deliver some products.
Revenue for the year through December was expected to around £7m, which the company said was below its expectations, but still represented growth from continuing businesses of about 10% on-year.
Touchstar said there had been a general trend during this final quarter of customers not committing to placing orders due to political uncertainty in the UK.
In addition, the company said it had experienced a negative impact from an issue specific to its business.
'Whilst we received several large orders, including one which was highly significant, the race for delivery prior to the year-end has been impacted by extended lead times for obtaining stock,' Touchstar said.
'Thus, delivery of these items will now be completed in the first quarter 2020.'
At 9:08am: [LON:TST] Touchstar Plc share price was -4p at 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: