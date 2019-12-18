StockMarketWire.com - Serica Energy said it had been awarded two UK petroleum blocks located adjacent to its operated Rhum field in the North Sea.
The interest in petroleum licence P2501, blocks 3/24c and 3/29c was awarded outside of the usual regular tender rounds.
The area contained the HPHT North Eigg and South Eigg prospects and Serica said it had committed to drilling an exploration well within three years.
In the event of a commercial discovery, it planned to develop the field via a subsea tie-back to the Serica operated and 98%-owned Bruce facilities.
At 9:12am: [LON:SQZ] Serica Energy PLC share price was +2.3p at 123.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
