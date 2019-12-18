StockMarketWire.com - Rare and orphan drug consulting services platform Open Orphan said it had signed a contract with Pennsylvania-based biopharmaceutical company SFA Therapeutics.

The contract would see Open Orphan unit Venn Life Sciences provide SFA Therapeutics with assistance in the filing of a European Medicines Agency application for orphan drug designation, including providing both consulting and regulatory writing services.


At 9:15am: [LON:ORPH] share price was +0.2p at 5.85p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com