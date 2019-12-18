StockMarketWire.com - Dalata Hotel said it remained track to meet market expectations for the full year despite reporting a fall in revenue per room following more challenging than expected conditions in the second half of the year in Dublin.
Revenue per available room, RevPAR, fell 3.2% for the 11 months to the end of November compared to a decline of 1.4% for the first half of the year. On a like-for-like basis, RevPAR decreased by 3.2%.
The Dublin market continued to be impacted by the VAT increase, the additional supply of hotel rooms and a reduction in the number of events in October and November, the company said.
Its UK portfolio, meanwhile, grew RevPar 3.0% for the 11 months to the end of November.
'While the RevPAR performance of our Irish hotels was impacted by softer market conditions, effective cost control together with the positive impact of our hotels opened or extended during 2018 and early 2019 has ensured that EBITDA (earnings) will be in line with market expectations,' the company said.
At 9:17am: [LON:DAL] Dalata Hotel Group Plc share price was -10.5p at 484p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
