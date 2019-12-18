StockMarketWire.com - Audio visual distributor Midwich warned on profits, citing pressure on its margins amid slowing demand in recent weeks.
Revenue for the year through December was seen meeting expectations, but the margin pressure meant adjusted pre-tax profit was now expected in the range of £30m to £31m.
'Following strong trading through the first three quarters of the year, the group has seen a slowdown in demand in recent weeks in both the UK and across key territories in Continental Europe,' Midwich said.
'In particular, we have seen fewer larger projects, which in turn has held back progress in gross margins.'
At 9:22am: [LON:MIDW] Midwich Group Plc share price was 0p at 609p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
