StockMarketWire.com - Industrial engineering company 600 warned its annual performance would 'significantly' miss its previous expectations following weak order intake in the fourth quarter.
In a trading update for the year through December, the company said orders for Germany and the Far East, in particular, had suffered delays that were 'heavily influenced' by a global automotive slowdown.
600 said UK orders had more than doubled and that its recently acquired CMS business had performed well, driven by its focus on healthcare.
'However, these positive factors will not be sufficient to make up the shortfall from the likely revenue reduction and as a result, the outturn for the full year is expected to be significantly below the board's previous expectations,' it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:SIXH] 600 Group The PLC share price was -5.65p at 13.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
