StockMarketWire.com - W Resources confirmed that funds managed by the global credit opportunities platform at BlackRock had agreed to increase an existing loan facility provided to the company by $5m.
Loan documentation had been executed and funds would be fully drawn this week, the company said.
W Resources said the funding would meet working capital requirements, enabling it to focus on ramping up the La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine in Spain and the advancement of the Regua tungsten mine in Portugal.
At 9:39am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.31p
