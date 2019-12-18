StockMarketWire.com - Salt Lake Potash said it had signed a binding term sheet with German fertilizer company Helm for the sale of sulphate of potash from its Lake Way project under development in Australia.
The pact involved a volume commitment of 50,000 tonnes per annum for 10 years.
Salt Lake Potash said it had now secured 220,000 tonnes per annum of offtake representing 90% of total planned production, for five and 10-year terms from commencement of shipping in 2021.
At 9:46am: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was +0.5p at 38.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
