StockMarketWire.com - German property investor Phoenix Spree Deutschland said it had agreed to acquire an apartment complex in Brandenburg for €24.2m.
The property was a former barracks, comprising 259 residential units, one commercial unit and 210 parking spaces.
Phoenix Spree Deutschland said it was located 30 minutes from the centre of Berlin in an area unaffected by proposed rent controls.
At 9:56am: [LON:PSDL] Phoenix Spree Deutschland share price was +1.25p at 314.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
