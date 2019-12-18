StockMarketWire.com - 
GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £28,827,074

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,979,595

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £27,767,302

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £27,587,772

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £26,517,399

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £25,184,085

AJB	AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 value of shares traded £24,414,360

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £21,304,387

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,218,312

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £19,241,266

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £18,621,814

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £18,341,493

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,183,226

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £14,862,937

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,787,623

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £13,702,437

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £13,099,660

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,756,521

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £10,790,684

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,569,226

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,289,091

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £9,306,711

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,835,767

ASC	ASOS Plc value of shares traded £8,781,188

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,687,184

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £7,605,681

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £7,303,633

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £7,177,161

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £6,751,279

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £6,503,334



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com