GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £28,827,074 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,979,595 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £27,767,302 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £27,587,772 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £26,517,399 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £25,184,085 AJB AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 value of shares traded £24,414,360 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £21,304,387 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,218,312 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £19,241,266 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £18,621,814 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £18,341,493 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,183,226 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £14,862,937 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,787,623 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £13,702,437 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £13,099,660 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,756,521 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £10,790,684 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,569,226 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,289,091 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £9,306,711 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,835,767 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £8,781,188 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,687,184 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £7,605,681 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £7,303,633 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £7,177,161 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £6,751,279 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £6,503,334 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com