StockMarketWire.com - Arrow Global said it had raised €838.0m for its inaugural pan-European non-performing loan fund.
The fund management company said it would invest at least either 24.9% of the final commitment made to the fund or €500.0m as a co investor.
The fund would target €2.0bn of assets under management before the end of 2020.
The deployment of AUM would commence early in 2020, providing additional asset management and servicing revenue and fund management fee income to the company.
'Growing our fund management business will allow us to accelerate the achievement of our five-year targets while also providing our investors with access to a specialist and highly attractive asset class through our leading pan-European platform,' Arrow Global said.
'At this stage, the market's medium-term expectations for the group's profitability remain appropriate. In 2020, the financial impact of the fund on the group's profit will be immaterial', it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:ARW] Arrow Global Group share price was +18.7p at 243.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
