StockMarketWire.com - Agronomics said it had made a commitment to invest €1m in LegenDairy Foods for a 6.3% stake.
LegenDairy, a German company, focused on harvesting real dairy proteins and used the same fermentation process used for producing insulin and rennet for cheese, to produce dairy products once combined with plant-based fats.
Agronomics co-led the €4m seed fundraising round of LegenDairy alongside M Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of science and technology company Merck.
At 10:07am: [LON:ANIC] share price was 0p at 5.53p
