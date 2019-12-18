StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  661.40       +2.70%
Ashtead Group                           2407.50       +1.67%
Fresnillo                                593.80       +1.64%
Imperial Brands                         1803.20       +1.63%
Rolls-Royce Group                        699.60       +1.39%
Persimmon                               2622.50       -3.62%
Meggitt                                  640.60       -2.91%
Flutter Entertainment                   8616.00       -2.67%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4956.00       -2.48%
JD Sports Fashion                        802.10       -2.30%

FTSE 250
Cairn Energy                             198.65       +5.11%
Tullow Oil                                65.84       +3.49%
PZ Cussons                               184.20       +3.02%
Senior                                   170.60       +2.96%
Cineworld Group                          229.80       +2.96%
Vivo Energy                              120.30       -4.37%
Shaftesbury                              899.50       -3.28%
Derwent London                          3756.00       -2.80%
Royal Mail                               235.95       -2.70%
Marshalls                                842.50       -2.66%

FTSE 350
AIM
Mi-Pay Group                               2.75      +37.50%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.02      +24.24%
Deltex Medical Group                       1.27      +18.60%
Premier African Minerals                   0.08      +18.52%
Itaconix                                   1.75      +16.67%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   8.10      -32.50%
Sound Energy                               2.07      -29.35%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.85      -26.09%
GRC International Group                   17.50      -25.53%
Staffline Group                           79.85      -24.67%

Overall Market
