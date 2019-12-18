FTSE 100 Pearson 661.40 +2.70% Ashtead Group 2407.50 +1.67% Fresnillo 593.80 +1.64% Imperial Brands 1803.20 +1.63% Rolls-Royce Group 699.60 +1.39% Persimmon 2622.50 -3.62% Meggitt 640.60 -2.91% Flutter Entertainment 8616.00 -2.67% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4956.00 -2.48% JD Sports Fashion 802.10 -2.30% FTSE 250 Cairn Energy 198.65 +5.11% Tullow Oil 65.84 +3.49% PZ Cussons 184.20 +3.02% Senior 170.60 +2.96% Cineworld Group 229.80 +2.96% Vivo Energy 120.30 -4.37% Shaftesbury 899.50 -3.28% Derwent London 3756.00 -2.80% Royal Mail 235.95 -2.70% Marshalls 842.50 -2.66% FTSE 350 Cairn Energy 198.65 +5.11% Tullow Oil 65.84 +3.49% PZ Cussons 184.20 +3.02% Senior 170.60 +2.96% Cineworld Group 229.80 +2.96% Vivo Energy 120.30 -4.37% Persimmon 2622.50 -3.62% Shaftesbury 899.50 -3.28% Meggitt 640.60 -2.91% Derwent London 3756.00 -2.80% AIM Mi-Pay Group 2.75 +37.50% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.02 +24.24% Deltex Medical Group 1.27 +18.60% Premier African Minerals 0.08 +18.52% Itaconix 1.75 +16.67% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 8.10 -32.50% Sound Energy 2.07 -29.35% TechFinancials Inc 0.85 -26.09% GRC International Group 17.50 -25.53% Staffline Group 79.85 -24.67% Overall Market Mi-Pay Group 2.75 +37.50% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.02 +24.24% Deltex Medical Group 1.27 +18.60% Premier African Minerals 0.08 +18.52% Itaconix 1.75 +16.67% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 8.10 -32.50% Sound Energy 2.07 -29.35% TechFinancials Inc 0.85 -26.09% GRC International Group 17.50 -25.53% Staffline Group 79.85 -24.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -