VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £44,493,951 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,711,123 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,262,496 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £33,991,664 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £32,684,763 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £30,936,936 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,374,500 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £29,991,801 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £26,761,667 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £25,974,475 AJB AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 value of shares traded £24,610,432 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £23,680,804 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £22,767,141 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £20,464,098 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £20,045,628 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £19,420,041 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £18,850,610 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £17,902,717 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £17,217,191 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £16,327,191 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £14,736,544 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,467,204 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £12,588,591 HSTN Hansteen Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,269,046 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £10,219,747 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £10,007,446 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £9,632,025 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £9,592,841 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £9,452,790 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £9,315,326 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com