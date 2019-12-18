StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £56,619,084

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £49,338,652

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £46,112,021

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £45,106,546

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,343,835

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,992,015

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £38,730,689

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £37,552,390

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £35,400,019

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £34,936,013

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £33,467,410

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £29,721,335

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £25,689,626

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £25,631,306

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £25,600,978

AJB	AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 value of shares traded £24,519,448

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £24,129,550

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £23,387,383

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £22,975,871

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £22,777,745

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £19,184,317

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £18,587,074

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £18,024,507

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £15,693,398

NSF	Non-standard Finance Plc value of shares traded £15,226,949

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £14,656,373

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £13,651,904

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £13,511,859

HSTN	Hansteen Holdings PLC value of shares traded £13,325,831

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,117,678



