RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £56,619,084 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £49,338,652 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £46,112,021 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £45,106,546 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,343,835 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,992,015 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £38,730,689 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £37,552,390 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £35,400,019 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £34,936,013 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £33,467,410 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £29,721,335 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £25,689,626 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £25,631,306 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £25,600,978 AJB AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 value of shares traded £24,519,448 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £24,129,550 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £23,387,383 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £22,975,871 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £22,777,745 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £19,184,317 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £18,587,074 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £18,024,507 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £15,693,398 NSF Non-standard Finance Plc value of shares traded £15,226,949 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £14,656,373 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £13,651,904 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £13,511,859 HSTN Hansteen Holdings PLC value of shares traded £13,325,831 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,117,678