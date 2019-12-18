StockMarketWire.com - International Public Partnerships said a consortium in which it is involved had been selected as preferred bidder to operate a transmission line running to the 588 megawatt Beatrice offshore wind farm, Scotland's largest.
The Transmission Capital Partners consortium included the company, Amber Infrastructure and Transmission Investment.
International Public Partnerships said it expected to contribute up to £60m of investment, with with financial close to occur later in 2020.
Beatrice was located in the Outer Moray Firth, 13.5 kilometers off the Caithness coastline in Scotland.
At 1:17pm: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnership Ltd share price was -4.2p at 162.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
