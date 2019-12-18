StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank said it had launched a point-of-sale consumer financing trial in Uzbekistan.
The lender said it would offer customers financing for the purchase of consumer products, primarily in the electronics and furniture markets.
TBC Bank was planning to expand its point-of-sale network to 15 locations by the end of January, with a target of up to 50 locations by the end of 2020.
At 1:20pm: [LON:TBCG] TBC Bank Group Plc share price was +2p at 1306p
