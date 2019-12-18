StockMarketWire.com - Enteq Upstream said it had been granted a patent in the UK for its oilfield services technology.
The technology enabled wireless power and data connectivity for measurement and logging while drilling assemblies in a down-hole environment.
Enteq said it had invested around $2.7m in the system to date and that commercialisation agreements with customers were now under discussion.
At 1:38pm: [LON:NTQ] Enteq Upstream share price was 0p at 27p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
