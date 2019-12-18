StockMarketWire.com - Armadale Capital said it was targeting production of high-quality graphite concentrate from its Mahenge Liandu project in Tanzania in the first half of 2021.
The company said it was currently finalising a definitive feasibility study, with results due in early 2020.
A subsequent focus would be applied to converting current memorandum of understandings with Chinese partners into binding off-take agreements and securing project finance from one or more financial institutions.
At 1:58pm: [LON:ACP] Armadale Capital PLC share price was 0p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
