StockMarketWire.com - Cora Gold said it expected to announce the results of a scoping study for its Sanankoro gold project in Mali in early January.
The study was being overseen by Wardell Armstrong International to understand the project's potential to be a standalone oxide mining operation.
Various work streams had been completed and were currently under final review by Wardell Armstrong.
'We remain confident that the initial scoping study will demonstrate Sanankoro's potential to be a profitable standalone oxide mining operation and look forward to announcing the results in early 2020,' chief executive Jonathan Forster said.
