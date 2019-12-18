StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure India said it had drawn down the final $30m of a $105m bridging facility.
The funds would be used to progress construction at Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private's terminals in India and to meet ongoing debt service and operational overheads. Works at Nagpur, including a private freight terminal and additional warehousing, should be completed before the calendar year end, the company said.
Terminals at Bangalore and Palwal were both expected to be completed and to commence initial commercial operations by the end of the current fiscal year.
Completion of a terminal at Chennai, along with its free trade warehousing zone, was expected later in 2020, as the team worked through regulatory approvals.
At 2:20pm: [LON:IIP] Infrastructure India PLC share price was 0p at 2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: