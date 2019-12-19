StockMarketWire.com - PayPoint has announced that following a temporary leave of absence from the company to receive treatment for a medical condition, chief executive Patrick Headon has stepped down from his role and the board with immediate effect.
PayPoint said its search for a new chief executive is underway but that, in the meantime, the company's chairman Nick Wiles has agreed to continue in the role of executive chairman in support of the executive team until a new chief executive is appointed.
The board of Paypoint said it would 'like to thank the executive team and Rachel Kentleton, finance director, in particular, for the leadership they have shown in the business during this period'.
Full details of Headon's leaving arrangements will be uploaded to the company's corporate website in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
