StockMarketWire.com - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) and its subsidiaries Natwest Markets Plc (NWM) and Natwest Markets N.V. (NWM N.V.) announced that Chris Marks and Richard Place have stepped down as chief executive and chief financial officer of NWM, respectively.
Marks has also stepped down as chair and Place as a member of the NWM N.V. supervisory board.
The group said that to assist with an orderly transition, Marks will remain with RBS until June 2020, and Place until March 2020.
While an internal and external search is underway for successors, with permanent appointments expected to be announced in due course, RBS treasurer Robert Begbie has been appointed interim NWM chief executive officer and will join the NWM board and the NWM N.V. supervisory board.
RBS treasury finance director Robert Horrocks has been made interim NWM chief financial officer, with all appointments subject to regulatory approval.
RBS chief executive Alison Rose said: 'The directors of RBS and NatWest Markets and I would like to thank Chris and Richard for their commitment and dedication to this bank, its staff and its clients.
'They have set the foundations for the continuing transformation and simplification across NatWest Markets as RBS has been re-shaped to focus on serving its customers in the UK and Ireland, whilst also managing complex organisational changes around ring-fencing and Brexit.'
The interim RBS treasurer is Donal Quaid, RBS head of treasury markets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
