StockMarketWire.com - The board of Greencore Group has appointed Gordon Hardie as non-executive director with effect from 1 February 2020.
Hardie recently retired from global agri-food business Bunge, where he had served as president of Bunge food and ingredients since 2011.
He has been a non-executive director at Owens-Illinois since 2015 and also serves as chair of its risk oversight committee.
Greencore chairman Gary Kennedy said: 'We are delighted that Gordon is joining the board. His in-depth business to business and business to consumer experience in the food and consumer goods industries, as well as his executive and non-executive experience in a wide range of functions, geographies and growth stages will be very valuable, as we continue to drive the group forward.'
Non-executive director John Moloney will retire from the Greencore board at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the company, which is scheduled for 28 January 2020, having joined the board in February 2013.
Kennedy said: 'On behalf of the group and the board, I would like to thank John sincerely for his outstanding dedication and contribution to the group over the past seven years. John has been an exceptional non-executive director and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
