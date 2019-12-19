StockMarketWire.com - The board of Crest Nicholson Holdings has announced the appointment of Tom Nicholson to the board as chief operating officer from 1 January 2020.
He joined Crest Nicholson in May this year, having previously held roles at Trafalgar House Group, Berkeley Group and Try Homes.
After joining Try Homes, he then spent 23 years in what became Linden Homes, part of the Galliford Try Group, including in the roles of managing director and, latterly, divisional chairman.
In a statement, Crest Nicholson said the appointment came 'as we re-position the company's margins and returns to be in line with the rest of the sector over the medium term'.
Crest Nicholson chairman Iain Ferguson said: 'We are delighted to be welcoming Tom onto our board and are confident that he will be a key contributor to our business, as we implement and deliver our revised strategy into 2020 and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
