StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Syncona has made a further $80m commitment to gene therapy company Freeline in a Series C financing.
Syncona has funded the first tranche of this commitment, amounting to $40m (£30.6m), and has a 79% fully diluted ownership stake at the point full current commitments are invested.
Syncona said its first tranche of $40m will enable Freeline to expand its team, continue to develop its manufacturing platform, including commercial supply capability, generate further data in its clinical programmes for Haemophilia B and Fabry Disease, and progress its pipeline.
Freeline has a pipeline of four disclosed programmes, two of which are clinical stage.
Syncona chief investment officer and Freeline executive chairman Chris Hollowood said: 'Freeline has developed a high-quality gene therapy platform with a novel capsid capable of driving high expression levels to treat systemic diseases.
'We are encouraged by the potential product profile in our lead programme in Haemophilia B and believe Freeline has the opportunity to achieve functional cures for patients across a broad pipeline of systemic diseases.'
Hollowood added: 'We are continuing with dose optimisation and remain on track to provide a clinical data update by financial year end.'
