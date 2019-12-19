StockMarketWire.com - Low cost airline Wizz Air Holdings has announced the appointment of Jourik Hooghe as executive vice president and group chief financial officer, effective from 1 February 2020.
Wizz Air also confirmed that current chief financial officer Iain Wetherall has been appointed to the newly-created position of chief investment officer, reporting to the executive vice president and group CFO.
In his new role, Hooghe will report to the company's chief executive and be a member of the executive team based in Geneva.
He will be responsible for Wizz Air's finance and supply chain organisations with the company's chief investment officer, chief supply chain officer, head of financial planning and controlling and head of accounting as direct reports.
Wetherall's responsibilities as chief investment officer will extend over corporate finance, investor relations, strategic analytics and subsidiary financial governance, as of 1 February 2020.
Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: 'Through these appointments we are enhancing our leadership capacity and capability in our finance function. 'The appointments of the executive vice president and group CFO and the chief investment officer allow us to further refine our subsidiary structure, to up our corporate finance activities and at the same time to bring further focus on our aircraft delivery program and associated financing requirements.'
